Mississippi State edges past Dayton for 61-59 win

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Quinndary Weatherspoon scored with eight seconds left to lift Mississippi State to a 61-59 victory over Dayton on Sunday.

Dayton (3-3) tied the game at 59-all thanks to a free throw from Darrell Davis with 1:08 left in regulation. The Flyers then held for the final shot only to have Weatherspoon steal the ball and go coast to coast for the game-winning shot.

Tyson Carter led Mississippi State (7-0) with 20 points while Weatherspoon finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

"I really wanted to get a shot up and I didn't want to settle for a 3," said Weatherspoon. "I wanted to get as deep as I could in the lane before time ran out and I ended up with the layup. I saw Nick (Weatherspoon) knock the ball out of his hands and I was hustling to get it before the defender did."

Mississippi State built a 41-20 lead early in the second half only to see the Flyers reel off a 13-0 run to climb back into the game. Dayton managed to tie the game twice in the final 2:54 of action but never took the lead in the second half.

"I feel very blessed and fortunate to hold on and get the win," said Mississippi State coach Ben Howland. "We did a great job, defensively, in the first half and got off to a good start in the second half. But in the last 15 minutes, I don't remember us having a high-post touch and we stopped looking in the post. So you see we've got a lot of work to do but give Dayton a lot of credit. They started to be more aggressive with their trapping in the second half."

Jalen Crutcher led Dayton with 18 points while Davis added 17 points and 10 rebounds. Josh Cunningham also finished in double digits with 16 points for the Flyers.

The lead went back and forth in the first three minutes of the first half before the Bulldogs started to gain control. Carter drained a 3-pointer midway through the first half to give Mississippi State a 21-13 advantage. Aric Holman's 3-pointer extended that lead to 35-17 in the closing minutes of the first half before the Bulldogs settled into a 35-20 lead at halftime.

Dayton committed 16 turnovers in the first half and shot just 33.3 per cent from the field. Mississippi State shot 48.3 per cent in the first half and also had 10 turnovers.

For the game, Dayton finished with a season-high 26 turnovers as did Mississippi State with 24 turnovers.