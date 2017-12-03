Georgetown stays perfect with 76-60 win over Coppin St.

WASHINGTON — Jessie Govan scored a season-high 26 points and grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds and unbeaten Georgetown beat winless Copping State 76-60 on Sunday.

Govan, a point off his career high, now has four double-doubles this season. He scored 16 points in the first half, made 7 of 10 from the free throw line and corralled eight rebounds.

The Hoyas started with a 9-3 lead and extended it to 18-9 before Coppin State went on a 14-7 run and closed to within two after consecutive 3-pointers from Taqwain Drummond and Lamar Morgan.

Georgetown (6-0) countered with a pair of 3s from Jamorko Pickett and Kaleb Johnson, and the Hoyas used a 12-4 run to close the half with a 37-27 lead. Trey Dickerson's layup with 7:55 left gave Georgetown a 56-46 and the Hoyas led by double figures the rest of the way.