Seguin scores twice, Stars beat Avalanche 7-2

DENVER — Tyler Seguin sparked Dallas with two early goals and the Stars beat the Colorado Avalanche 7-2 on Sunday night for their fifth consecutive victory.

Brett Ritchie also had two goals, and Jason Spezza and Greg Pateryn each added one for the Stars, who haven't lost since a 3-0 setback at Colorado on Nov. 22. Devin Shore scored short-handed into an empty net at 17:24 of the third period.

Ritchie closed out the scoring seconds later with his second of the night.

Blake Comeau and Mikko Rantanen had the goals for the Avalanche, who lost back-to-back home games for the first time this season.

Trailing 2-0, the Avalanche got on the board 39 seconds into the second when Nathan MacKinnon sent a cross-ice pass to Rantanen, who wristed the puck over goalie Kari Lehtonen's glove from the left circle.

But the Stars added two more goals 1:04 apart, on a shot by Spezza at 6:48 that clanged off the post, followed by Pateryn's backhand that slipped through Jonathan Bernier's pads at 7:52.

Bernier, who made 28 saves in Colorado's shutout win over the Stars two weeks ago, was pulled after Pateryn's goal in favour of Semyon Varlamov. Bernier gave up four goals on nine shots.

Colorado pulled to 4-2 when Comeau knocked in a rebound at 12:45 of the second, but the Stars soon answered with another goal. Ritchie put the puck into an open net after Varlamov drifted to the side to contest a shot from Curtis McKenzie, who corraled the rebound and sent it back to Ritchie for his first goal.

Seguin got the Stars off to a great start, scoring their first two goals in the first period. He picked up a loose puck in the Dallas zone and rushed down the ice, letting loose a backhand from in close that beat Bernier.

Seguin scored again near the end of the opening period when he deflected in John Klingberg's shot while positioned in front of the net.