Smith's overtime goal lifts Vegas past Arizona, 3-2

LAS VEGAS — Reilly Smith scored 3:50 into overtime to lift the Vegas Golden Knights over the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Sunday night.

Jonathan Marchessault set up the winner by passing the puck to himself off the boards before feeding Smith on a 2-on-1.

Vegas snapped a three-game skid and is 3-0-1 against the Coyotes this season. Malcolm Subban stopped 31 shots.

Marchessault also got his 10th goal 18 seconds into the third period and has 13 points in his past seven games. Alex Tuch also scored for Vegas.

Jakob Chychrun and Derek Stepan scored for Arizona, and Scott Wedgewood had 42 saves.

Stepan scored a tying power-play goal 8:50 into the third period when he punched a rebound past Subban.

The Golden Knights once again came out firing at home, but Wedgewood stopped 15 first-period shots to keep it scoreless.

Tuch scored early in the second. He took a cross-ice pass from Colin Miller and pushed it past Wedgewood for his sixth of the season 2:42 into the period.

Chychrun scored in his first game of the season with a shot from the left circle. He had been out after off-season knee surgery. Max Domi set up the goal for his 14th assist.

NOTES: After opening the season 2-15-3, the Coyotes are on a 5-3-1 run. ... Arizona's Zac Rinaldo played in his 300th career game. ... Since Oct. 31, the Coyotes have killed off 44 of 49 penalties. ... Vegas came into the game ranked fourth in the NHL with 3.48 goals per game. ... Knights C William Karlsson leads the team with a career-high 14 goals. In his last 10 games, he has 15 points (9 goals, 6 assists). His 25 points for the season ties a career high.