Quick, Kings stop Blackhawks 3-1 for 5th straight win

CHICAGO — Jonathan Quick made 24 saves, Christian Folin scored the game's first goal midway through the third period and the Los Angeles Kings beat the slumping Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Sunday night for their fifth straight win.

Folin's shot from the right point sailed over Anton Forsberg's glove with Anze Kopitar screening at 9:29. Dustin Brown scored an empty-net goal with 2:03 left to make it 2-0, and Kopitar added another empty-netter after Chicago's Jonathan Toews scored with Forsberg pulled for an extra skater.

Chicago has lost four in a row. Forsberg made 21 saves in his second consecutive start in place of Corey Crawford, who is out with a lower-body injury.

The Kings have allowed six goals during their streak, which has them atop the Pacific Division and second in the Western Conference. The run follows a 1-6-1 slide.