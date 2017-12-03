Saints again ride dynamic Kamara to victory

"It was obviously a significant win," Payton said. "We're playing good football. It's a young team so I think we are learning each week."

MATCHUP PROBLEMS: The Panthers entered the game with the second-ranked defence in the NFL, but now have been gashed by Drew Brees and Co. in both meetings this season. The Saints had 362 total yards in a 34-13 Week 3 victory in Carolina and finished with 400 yards against the Panthers in the rematch in the Superdome. New Orleans' big plays included Mark Ingram's 72-yard run , which set up his 3-yard TD. One of Kamara's TD runs covered 20 yards. Michael Thomas caught five passes for 70 yards, including a 32-yard reception and 10-yard TD.

"It was extremely frustrating. We couldn't stop the bleeding, couldn't stop the momentum," Panthers safety Mike Adams said. "We didn't play to our standard."

Panthers coach Ron Rivera added, "Right now they are real difficult to defend.

"You have to respect their receivers. You have to account for their tight ends," Rivera continued. Kamara "and Ingram are tremendous backs. Everything starts with the quarterback's ability. He's a heck of a triggerman."

SHORING UP: After yielding 400-plus yards in New Orleans' previous two games, the Saints' defence improved considerably despite the continued absence of standout rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who is still healing from a Week 11 ankle injury. Carolina managed only 279 total yards. The Saints stopped the Panthers on seven of 10 third-down plays and produce a pivotal drive-ending play deep in New Orleans territory in the fourth quarter when Cam Newton's pass to Devin Funchess came up a yard short on fourth-and-six.

BRIGHT SPOTS: While the Panthers lacked consistency on offence, they weren't entirely stagnant. Cam Newton found Christian McCaffrey on a swing pass for a 21-yard touchdown and hit Devin Funchess for a 24-yard TD. Newton finished 17 of 27 passing for 183 yards without an interception and also had 51 yards on scrambles, including a 32-yard run in which pursuing tacklers crashed into one another while lunging for the quarterback.

"We'll learn from this," Newton said. "We will be better prepared for Minnesota" in Week 14.

WHATEVER IT TAKES: The Saints suspected rookie third-string quarterback Taysom Hill could help on special teams, so they tested that theory.

Hill, who started at QB for BYU in 2016, wound up with two tackles on kick coverage.

"It was really fun," Hill said.

Payton said Hill's 6-foot-2, 221-pound frame and good foot speed made him a special teams candidate.

"We were looking at the inactive portion of the roster and you get over to that list and say, 'All right, who can help us in the kicking game?" Payton recalled. "He did well."

By Brett Martel, The Associated Press