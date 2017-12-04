Ashes: England in trouble at 128-5 on day 3 in reply to 442

ADELAIDE, Australia — Pat Cummins took two wickets as Australia's bowlers ripped through England's top order on day three of the day-night Ashes test, with present and past captains Joe Root and Alastair Cook already out and the tourists reeling at 128-5 at tea.

England resumed Monday at 29-1 in reply to Australia's 442-8 declared, and lost four wickets for 99 runs in the first session to trail by 314.

The trouble started in the second over when James Vince (2) was caught behind off paceman Josh Hazlewood.

Root (9) didn't each double digits before edging an attempted drive to Cummins (2-35) to third slip as England slipped to 50-3.

Cook defended determinedly for 89 balls and helped England to 80 before prodding forward to Nathan Lyon and edging to slip, giving the Australian off-spinner his 50th Ashes wicket.

England had one reprieve when Dawid Malan was given out lbw by umpire Aleem Dar after being hit on the back leg by Mitch Starc, but the decision was overturned when a review showed the ball was going over the stumps.

Malan added only 13 more runs before being caught behind off Cummins for 19 as England slumped to 102-5.

The last recognized England batsmen were at the crease at the interval, with Moeen Ali on 22 and Jonny Bairstow on 17.

Australia won the series-opener by 10 wickets in Brisbane last week and, after being sent in to bat by Root after losing the toss in Adelaide, is right on top in the second.

The England lower order crumbled twice at the Gabba last week, including a collapse of 4-10 in the second innings.