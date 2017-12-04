Chandimal's century helps Sri Lanka avoid follow-on vs India

NEW DELHI — Dinesh Chandimal withstood air pollution ranging into hazardous levels as he batted through the day Monday to post his 10th test century and help Sri Lanka avoid the follow-on in the third cricket test against India.

The Sri Lanka captain was unbeaten on 147 after guiding his team to stumps at 356-9 at stumps on day three, still trailing by 180 after India declared at 536-7 on day two.

Ravichandran Ashwin took 3-90 for India, which struggled in the field for the first two sessions of the day as Chandimal and Angelo Mathews combined in a 181-run fourth-wicket partnership.

Matthews was caught behind off Ashwin's bowling for 111 just before tea, and Chandimal moved quickly after the interval to reach his hundred from 265 balls.