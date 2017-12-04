Study: Graduation rate for bowl-bound football players is up

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A study of bowl-bound FBS schools shows academic progress for all students had continued and the gap between white and African-American football players on making progress toward graduation has improved in the past year.

The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport found in its latest study that the average graduation success rate for black football players at the 80 bowl-eligible schools is 71 per cent, which is up from 68 per cent in 2016 and 66 per cent two years ago.

The gap between white and black students who play football has shrunk from 19 per cent in 2016 to 16 per cent this year, according to TIDES director Richard Lapchick, the primary author of the study.

"I am encouraged," Lapchick said in a phone interview.

The study found that the overall football player Graduation Success Rate (GSR) for bowl-bound teams improved from 75 per cent last year to 77 per cent.

Lapchick believes the NCAA's Academic Progress Rate (APR) has pointed out to college coaches and administrators that there are significant penalties attached for the program for letting academics slide. He thinks more athletic directors and football coaches emphasize good grades and improved attention to school work as part of their overall program.

"Coaches are embracing" the academic side more, Lapchick said. "They see it's good for everybody that they're being valued as people and not just bodies on the field."

That's certainly true among the top programs on the field.

Three of the four College Football Playoff teams — Clemson, Oklahoma and Alabama — had "reasonable academic standing," according to the report.

Clemson and Alabama, who'll play each other in the Sugar Bowl in one semifinal, had APRs of 980 out of 1,000, which ranked them among the top 20 out of teams qualified for bowls. Oklahoma was at 965 and Georgia 961. The Sooners and Bulldogs will play in the Rose Bowl with the winner getting a spot in the national championship game.