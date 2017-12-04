Figure skater Medvedeva to address IOC on doping

MOSCOW — Two-time defending world figure skating champion Evgenia Medvedeva will address the International Olympic Committee board on Tuesday ahead of a vote on whether to ban Russia from the upcoming Pyeongchang Games.

The 18-year-old Russian is unbeaten in two years and a gold medal favourite for the Olympics in February.

No Russian figure skaters are among the 25 athletes that have been banned so far for doping offences during the 2014 Sochi Olympics. Medvedeva was 14 at the time and competing at the junior level.

Medvedeva will travel to Lausanne, Switzerland, for the meeting despite a fracture in her foot which caused her to pull out of this week's Grand Prix Final in Japan.