Gushue and Homan score early wins at Trials

OTTAWA — World champion Brad Gushue hit a tap to score four points in the eighth end of an 8-6 victory over John Morris at the Tim Hortons Roar of the Rings.
Gushue, from St. John's, N.L., improved to 2-1 in round-robin play while Morris, from Vernon, B.C., fell to 0-3.
Gushue gave up three points in the third end after ticking a guard, but pulled even in the fourth with a deuce. He shot 80 per cent on the game while his team was at 81 per cent.
"I thought we put a lot of good ends together this morning that we hadn't done in the first two games," Gushue said.
Ottawa's Rachel Homan defeated Krista McCarville of Thunder Bay, Ont., 4-2 in the other early game Monday morning at Canadian Tire Centre.
Homan, the reigning world women's champion, had hammer in the 10th end and used it to score a single. She improved to 2-1 while McCarville dropped to 1-2.
Five rinks were undefeated entering the afternoon draw.
They included Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones (3-0), Calgary's Chelsea Carey (2-0) and Casey Scheidegger (2-0) of Lethbridge, Alta. Calgary's Kevin Koe (3-0) and Winnipeg's Mike McEwen (2-0) were unbeaten in the men's draw.
"Everyone is at the top of their game," Homan said. "Every game is going to need 10 or 11 (ends)."
Round-robin play continues through Friday and the finals are scheduled for Sunday. The winning teams will represent Canada at the Feb. 9-25 Pyeongchang Olympics.
By Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press
