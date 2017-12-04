Sabres place Moulson on waivers; acquire Wilson from Wings

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres are shaking up their underachieving roster by placing forward Matt Moulson on waivers and acquiring forward Scott Wilson in a trade with the Detroit Red Wings.

Both moves were made Monday, with Buffalo in the midst of a 1-9-2 skid. In exchange for Wilson, the Red Wings acquired Buffalo's fifth-round pick in the 2015 draft.

Detroit initially acquired Wilson in a trade with Pittsburgh on Oct. 21. He has no points in 20 games this season and 13 goals and 32 points in 123 career NHL games. Wilson did have three goals and six points in 20 playoff games in helping the Penguins win their second consecutive Stanley Cup last season.

Moulson will be assigned to the minors should he clear waivers on Tuesday. The 34-year-old has no points in 14 games and has been a healthy scratch in seven of Buffalo's past nine outings.