Jazz C Rudy Gobert set to return after missing 11 games

SALT LAKE CITY — Rudy Gobert is available to play for the Utah Jazz against the Washington Wizards on Monday night after missing the last 11 games with a bruised bone in his lower right leg.

Jazz coach Quin Snyder said the centre will be on a minutes restriction but declined to detail the exact number, saying "they're not hard and fast."

Gobert went down late in the third quarter on Nov. 10 when Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters fell into his legs. He was expected to be out a month but has rehabbed ahead of schedule.

The 7-foot-1 Frenchman is averaging 13.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game. The Jazz went 7-4 in his absence, including a current five-game winning streak. Derrick Favours started at centre with Gobert out.