Former analyst Zaun apologizes after being fired

TORONTO — Former Sportsnet broadcaster Gregg Zaun is apologizing for "any harm or distress" his comments may have caused his female colleagues.

The "absolute apology" — issued today by his Toronto-based lawyer Stuart Ducoffe — comes four days after he was fired for what Sportsnet called "inappropriate behaviour and comments."

Sportsnet says it received complaints about Zaun's behaviour from female employees.

Zaun says he has done a lot of "soul searching" and accepts responsibility for "the harm caused by my language."