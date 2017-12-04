Dolphins' win over Denver bodes well for the future

Miami Dolphins left tackle Laremy Tunsil has been dispelling doubts lately, one block at a time.

Tunsil looks less like a bust and more like the first-round pick he was in 2016, which is one reason for the Dolphins' recent offensive surge.

"He has been playing better," coach Adam Gase said Monday. "His practice habits have gotten better every week, and you can really see what we have talent-wise."

The Dolphins' best game yet bodes well for 2018, even if it's not enough to save this season. Tunsil was among a handful of young players whose stock soared Sunday in a 35-9 thrashing of Denver.

Playoff prospects remain bleak for Miami (5-7), but running back Kenyan Drake , cornerback Xavien Howard and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips had breakout performances, increasing the likelihood they'll be part of the team's future.

Tunsil helped pave the way for 367 yards — not eye-popping, but an improvement for a unit that ranked as the NFL's worst for much of the season. Miami's three highest yardage totals have come in the past five games, and Tunsil is one reason.

"I've seen a different look in his eye as far as the light bulb going off and him understanding things as a whole," Gase said.

Drake, a third-round pick in 2016, ran for 120 yards on 23 carries, both easily career highs, and caught three passes for 21 yards. He was tested with a heavy workload for the first time as a successor to Jay Ajayi, who was traded by Miami at the deadline.

"I think one time in high school I ran the ball like 25 times," Drake said. "But other than that, I don't think I've ever run the ball that much in my life."

He's averaging 4.9 yards per carry this season, compared with Ajayi's 3.4 for Miami.