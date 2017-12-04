Falk tops Mayfield to win Burlsworth Award

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Washington State quarterback Luke Falk has topped Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield to win the Burlsworth Award, given annually to the top college football player who began his career as a walk-on.

Falk had finished behind two-time winner Mayfield in each of the last two years, but he won during his third time as a finalist — coming off a season in which the senior threw for 3,593 yards and 30 touchdowns for the Cougars (9-3).

The 6-foot-4, 223-pound Falk walked on at Washington State after high school rather than accepting a financial aid package to Cornell. He became the all-time Pac-12 Conference leader in touchdown passes this season and is among the top 10 in NCAA history in passing yards, touchdowns and total offence.

The award is named for former Arkansas offensive lineman Brandon Burlsworth, who died in a car accident shortly after being drafted by the Indianapolis Colts.