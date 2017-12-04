Omar Vizquel hired by White Sox as minor league manager

CHICAGO — Omar Vizquel has been hired by the Chicago White Sox to manage their Winston-Salem farm team in the Class A Carolina League.

A three-time All-Star and 11-time Gold Glove shortstop, the 50-year-old spent the past four seasons as Detroit's first base, infield and base-running coach.

He appeared in 2,968 games over 24 major league seasons with Seattle (1989-93), Cleveland (1994-04), San Francisco (2005-08), Texas (2009), the White Sox (2010-11) and Toronto (2012).

Vizquel has the second-highest career fielding percentage among shortstops with at least 1,000 games at .985 and is the career leader in games at shortstop with 2,709.