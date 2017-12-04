Udinese wins at Crotone 3-0 in Serie A relegation fight

Udinese won at fellow-struggler Crotone 3-0 in Serie A to inch away from the relegation zone on Monday.

Jakub Jankto scored in each half and Kevin Lasagna added the third as Udinese moved five points above 18th-placed Spal.

Crotone remained two points above the bottom three.

There was another relegation fight later Monday when Hellas Verona hosted Genoa.