Focused Hellebuyck has Jets soaring

He's also written 12 books to help people get started with electronics and has a blog and a YouTube channel called CHEP 3D Printing and Electronics, which features a weekly show about 3D printing. Mother Erin has written children's books and is an artist. Connor remembers the time she created a miniature Harry Potter Hogwarts house.

Brother Chris is 14 months older and owns Gamers Option. He customizes electronic products such as Xbox controllers and hula hoops that light up. Sister Brittany, 20, attends college and is majoring in engineering with a focus on biomedical.

Chris also played college and junior hockey as a centre. He joined Connor with the North American Hockey League's Odessa Jackalopes for five games in 2011-12.

That love of hockey includes an annual family barbecue and street hockey tournament that began 25 years ago as a birthday party for Chuck's nephew.

Chris and Connor took over the late-spring event two years ago and are captains of their teams. About 20 relatives and friends play and take turns in goal.

"We're super competitive," Hellebuyck said with a chuckle prior to facing the Senators. "Even when we're playing ping-pong in my basement, you can see tempers are flying and we hate to lose."

While he often comes across to fans and media as very serious, Hellebuyck says that's not the case.

"I always want to be doing something — something fun, cracking jokes. I'm pretty easy going," he said.

"For my summer, I'll get my work done and then after that I'll go fishing, go golfing. I'll go to the bowling alley, play poker with my friends. It's always something."

This past summer, though, he got down to serious business when he travelled to Kelowna, B.C., to work with sports performance coach Adam Francilia. They focused on biomechanics; how the body moves as a goalie and what muscles he uses for different moves.

He was Winnipeg's starter last season, but the Jets brought in veteran Steve Mason, who's out with a concussion.

It was believed Mason would get the bulk of starts, but Hellebuyck quickly excelled and has been the go-to guy.

"People expressed that it wasn't good enough," he said with a wry smile. "But I used that as motivation this summer.

"I've always known I was better than what I showed. I showed glimpses of it last year, but I couldn't figure out that consistency so then I went and tried to find that consistency and that's exactly what I got."

By Judy Owen, The Canadian Press