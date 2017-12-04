Boone hiring finalized by Yankees

NEW YORK — Aaron Boone's hiring has been finalized by the New York Yankees, who gave the ESPN broadcaster a three-year contract to succeed Joe Girardi as manager.

New York announced the deal Monday and said he will be introduced Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner said in a statement "I firmly believe that Aaron possesses the attributes needed to follow in the tradition of great Yankees managers.

Steinbrenner adds "from all accounts, he is a polished communicator who possesses the ability to cultivate and grow relationships."