AP Source: Arkansas hires Houston's Yurachek as its new AD

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A person with direct knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that Arkansas has hired Houston's Hunter Yurachek as its new athletic director.

Yurachek replaces Jeff Long, who was fired on Nov. 15 for losing the faith of school's leadership following a six-year downturn in the football program. The person spoke Monday on the condition of anonymity because the decision hasn't been made public yet.

Yurachek leaves Houston after nearly three years, where he was hired after working as the athletic director at Coastal Carolina. He previously worked at Akron and played basketball at Guilford College, where he graduated from in 1990.

One of his first priorities with the Razorbacks will be to find a new football coach following the firing of Bret Bielema after the season ended.