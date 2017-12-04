Dundas Real McCoys fans are the real winners

Though their home ice struggles continue, the Dundas Real McCoys are winners to their Allan Cup Hockey fans with another great Pink in the Rink and Kids Night last Friday (Dec. 1) in the Harry Howell Arena.

Brad Bonello gave the McCoys a 2-0 lead midway through the second period before the Whitby Dunlops mounted their comeback with two goals by Brett McConnachie. The game see-sawed back and forth until Corey Tamblyn scored in a shootout for a 5-4 Whitby victory.

“It was a pretty entertaining game last Friday night,” said Don Robertson, president and general manager of the McCoys.

“I’m not one for excuses, however, there is a reason that we have struggled a bit at home. That’s because it’s a new home (Harry Howell Arena), and we haven’t been able to capture any home ice advantage just yet. That will change.

“Whitby is a great team. We had a two-goal advantage early, and we were up by a goal late in the game, but we couldn’t hold it. We just have to be able to close out those games, and get the three points. One point in extra time isn’t good enough, and we know that,” Robertson added.

Dundas will now hit the road for a pair of games this week before returning home to the Howell Arena on Friday, Dec. 15 to play the Steelhawks at 8 p.m. The arena is located just west of Clappison’s Corners at the junction of Highways 6 and 5 in Flamborough.

Next Friday (Dec. 8), the McCoys play the Hamilton Steelhawks at Dave Andreychuk Arena at 7:30 p.m., and the following night, they are in Whitby to play the Dunlops at 6:30 p.m.

In addition to Bonello’s two goals, the McCoys got single markers from Cam Watson and Ben Skinner. Matt Foy set up both of Bonello’s goals. The Dunlops got a pair of goals from McConnachie, while Kyle Ventura and Darren Doherty added single goals before Tamblyn scored in the shootout.



