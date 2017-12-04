LaVar Ball says he's withdrawing suspended son from UCLA

LOS ANGELES — The father of UCLA guard LiAngelo Ball says he plans to withdraw his son from school because of concerns related to the freshman's indefinite suspension for his participation in a shoplifting incident during the Bruins' trip to China.

The younger Ball, along with freshmen Jalen Hill and Cody Riley, have been barred from all team activities as part of their suspension for shoplifting from three high-end stores last month when UCLA opened its season overseas.

LaVar Ball told the Los Angeles Times and ESPN on Monday that he's going to explore other options for LiAngelo because "I'm not going to let him sit back and not practice."

The elder Ball says he hasn't spoken to the school about withdrawing his son. "I'm taking him and I'm gone," he told the Times.

"We learned today of LiAngelo Ball's intention to withdraw from UCLA," coach Steve Alford said in a statement. "We respect the decision he and his family have made, and we wish him all the best in the future."

LiAngelo is the middle child of Ball's three sons. Oldest son Lonzo is a rookie with the Lakers after playing one successful season at UCLA.

The elder Ball pulled his youngest son, LaMelo, out of Chino Hills High recently in favour of home schooling him.

LiAngelo Ball never played a regular-season game for the Bruins (7-1), who fell out of the Top 25 last week.

Asked if LiAngelo agreed with the decision, the elder Ball told the Times, "My boy is loyal to me. I tried to let UCLA deal with the process and he should have been playing the next week."

Alford indicated last week that he expected the fate of the three suspended players to be resolved in the near term.