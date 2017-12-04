Falcons can't afford any more slip-ups as they face Saints

But the NFC South is much more competitive this season. Both the Saints and the Panthers have bounced back from losing campaigns, making it the only division to have three teams with winning records.

After an inconsistent start to the season, the Falcons seemed to be cranking up offensively during a three-game winning streak , looking more like the team that led the league in scoring a year ago.

But they bogged down badly against the Vikings, failing to score a touchdown for the first time in nearly two seasons. It also snapped Matt Ryan's streak of 30 consecutive games with at least one scoring pass.

The big problem was third down — on both sides of the line.

Atlanta kept getting into big holes offensively and wound up converting just 1 of 10 chances on third down — an especially glaring stat for a team that was leading the NFL in that category coming into the game. The Vikings were much more efficient and converted 6 of 12 third downs.

Quinn was still seething Monday about some of the huge numbers his offence faced.

Third-and-10. Third-and-12. Third-and-13. Third-and-17.

They can't let that happen against the Saints.

Minnesota held Ryan to just 173 yards passing — his lowest output since 2013 — and totally locked down his favourite target, Julio Jones. One week after going off for 253 yards receiving against Tampa Bay, Jones was limited to a pair of catches for 24 yards.

"We're way better than nine points," Jones said. "It's just not going to be given to you. People make adjustments and things like that. We just have to make adjustments and remember who we are and what we do."

They only have three days to sort it out.

"Maybe that's the best thing," Ryan said. "We'll get back to work, and I think we'll be just fine on Thursday. We just have to get our mindset right, and everything that we want is still in front of us."

NOTES: CB Desmond Trufant should be able to play against the Saints after being released from the concussion protocol, giving a boost to the secondary as it prepares to face Drew Brees. Trufant wasn't able to go against the Vikings after taking a shot to the helmet from teammate Keanu Neal in the previous game. ... The Falcons signed CB Leon McFadden to add some depth in the secondary. A third-round pick in 2013, he has played 34 games with four teams. To make room for McFadden, Atlanta waived RB Terrence Magee.

