Bears coach John Fox looking for answers after another loss

Fox said he hasn't considered changing offensive co-ordinators.

"That's not been kind of productive for me in the past, No," he said.

Playing Trubisky after starter Mike Glennon was unproductive has led to problems as well as injuries to receivers.

"I'd like to have been more productive offensively, but the reality is we're kind of where we are," Fox said.

"(We're) playing a lot of young players, in particularly at the quarterback position. I've seen improvement in him. And that's kind of what I look for is are we getting better."

Trubisky went 12 for 15 for only 102 yards Sunday.

"I thought Mitch played arguably his best game," Fox said. "There were a couple decisions I think he'd like to have back, not that they were huge errors.

"We did not turn the ball over, we were plus-1 in the turnover ratio, we had a 61-yard punt return for a touchdown. If you'd have told me that before the game, I probably wouldn't have envisioned any way we'd lose that game."

Players are left searching for meaning in their final four games, including three on the road.

"I think it's our job as the older guys to keep everybody's spirits lifted up, and make sure everyone has the same approach, same attitude to work," cornerback Prince Amukamara said. "Bottom line is, we need to find a way to finish these close games. We're still searching."

The Bears have lost six games by eight points or fewer, but losing at home to San Francisco is rough even for a 3-9 team.

"Not embarrassing," Amukamara said. "I would just say we're disappointed.

I think there are games in the NFL where you look and go, 'OK, we should win this game; we're pretty confident.' To be forward and blunt, this (49ers game) was one of those games. I would say we just disappointed ourselves."

The Bears' defence has been riddled with injuries, and lost outside linebacker Pernell McPhee on Sunday to a shoulder injury. They already had lost their top two pass rushing linebackers to injuries — Willie Young (triceps) and Leonard Floyd (knee).

Guard Kyle Long aggravated a shoulder injury and Fox said one option being considered is putting him on season-ending injured reserve.

New kicker Cairo Santos aggravated a groin injury and Fox said the Bears could sign another kicker as a replacement.

"You know, I think losing some guys has had a little bit of an effect on that, but that's not an excuse, just reality," Fox said of losing. "You know other than Philadelphia I think we've played competitive games and we just keep coming up short.

"I understand the angst and you know the frustration because we feel it."

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

By Gene Chamberlain, The Associated Press