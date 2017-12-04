Eagles plan to learn from rare loss while nesting out West

The players and coaches have plenty to do after the loss to the Seahawks (8-4), who are also in the hunt for a high playoff seed.

The Eagles failed to score 20 points for the first time in 16 games, and Seattle repeatedly capitalized on Philadelphia mistakes on both sides of the ball.

While Carson Wentz's 348-yard passing game was obscured by his critical fumble at the Seattle goal line early in the second half, the Philadelphia defence was left to lament its struggles in slowing down both Russell Wilson and the Seahawks' running game at key moments.

Pederson sees plenty to correct in the next week, but nothing that can't be fixed.

"I think sometimes ... winning can kind of cover up or mask some things, some deficiencies," Pederson said. "A little chink in your armour, if there is any. And coaches and players fall into the same boat sometimes. We need games where we get hit in the mouth and we have to fight and battle and scratch. Yesterday's game was one of those games. You just have to understand that there's no substitute for the preparation and the hard work."

NOTES: TE Zach Ertz is in the NFL's concussion protocol after taking a big hit in the third quarter in Seattle. He will stay in California with the team while doctors guide him through the protocol to determine when he can play again, Pederson said. Ertz is Philadelphia's leading receiver with 57 catches for 663 yards and seven TDs. ... Pederson spent much of Monday's session explaining his reasoning for a series of play calls and officiating challenge decisions. Notably, Pederson didn't challenge a pitch by Wilson to Mike Davis during the fourth quarter to pick up a key first down — a pitch that technically appears to be an illegal forward pass on slow-motion replay. The Seahawks eventually scored the game's final touchdown on the drive. "(In) real time, it looked fine. It looked legit," Pederson said. "We didn't get all the necessary looks. They hustled to the line, but at the same time, it looked good, and I trust the guys upstairs making those decisions and didn't challenge that. I already challenged one in the half and lost that, so I didn't want to risk another timeout."

By Greg Beacham, The Associated Press