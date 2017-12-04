Woman files protective order against Oklahoma RB Anderson

NORMAN, Okla. — A woman has filed a protective order against Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson in Cleveland County Court.

Court documents say a hearing is scheduled for Dec. 18. An Oklahoma spokesman said the school is aware and gathering information.

Anderson has been one of Oklahoma's breakout stars this year. He had season-ending injuries the past two years, then started slowly this season before becoming one of the nation's most productive backs the second half of the season. He leads the Sooners with 960 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns and has 283 yards and five touchdowns receiving. Oklahoma plays Georgia in a national semifinal on Jan. 1.

Anderson took over this year for departed running back Joe Mixon, who was suspended for a year after he punched a woman in a restaurant in July 2014. Mixon is now with the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals.