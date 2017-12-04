Thaddeus Young scored 20 to help Pacers rout Knicks 115-97

INDIANAPOLIS — Thaddeus Young scored 20 points to lead seven Indiana players in double figures as the Pacers routed the short-handed New York Knicks 115-97 on Monday night.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 19 points and Victor Oladipo added 16 for the Pacers (13-11), who led by 26 at half and 95-65 after three quarters

The Knicks (11-12) were without leading scorers Kristaps Porzingis (25.8 ppg) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (17.8 ppg) for a second consecutive loss. Porzingis is dealing with a sprained right ankle and illness and Hardaway has a lower left leg injury.

Michael Beasley led the Knicks with 13 points.

TIP-INS

Knicks: Dropped to 8-27 lifetime at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. ... F Courtney Lee was a prep star at Indianapolis Pike High School and got his first job in a coffee shop. ... Knicks great Bernard King was born on this date in 1956.

Pacers: Started a stretch of six consecutive home games through Dec. 15. They're 7-4 at home. . Hit 11 of 26 3-point shots. Entered second in the NBA in 3-point percentage (.397). ... Are 6-0 when scoring 120 points and 0-4 when scoring less than 100.

SWAT STREAK

Pacers centre Myles Turner blocked a shot in the first quarter to extend his streak of at least one block in every game this season. The third-year pro, whose 39 blocks rank second in the league, has had as many as three blocks in nine games.

DOWN, BUT NOT OUT