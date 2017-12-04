Furious rally powers Ohio State to 71-62 win over Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Keita Bates-Diop scored 18 and C.J. Jackson added 17 as Ohio State rallied in the second half to beat Michigan 71-62 on Monday night.

The Buckeyes trailed by as many as 19 points in the first half and didn't lead until 7 1/2 minutes had ticked off in the second, when Bates-Diop hit a pair of foul shots to make it 47-46.

Ohio State (7-3, 2-0 Big Ten) turned on the defence in the second half while sprinting out on a blistering 19-3 run, following a 7-0 burst to end the first half. A Kam Williams jumper with 3:32 left in the game tied it at 60, and Ohio State hit 11 free throws and pulled away, thanks in part to some poor Michigan shooting.

Moritz Wagner led the way for Michigan with 14 points, and Zavier Simpson and Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman each added 11.