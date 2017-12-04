Canada beats South Korea 9-3 at WSHC

CHARLOTTETOWN — Greg Westlake scored twice during a six-goal second period and added three assists as Canada downed South Korea 9-3 on Monday night at the World Sledge Hockey Challenge.

Tyler McGregor had two goals and two assists for the Canadians, who improved to 2-0 at the tournament. Brad Bowden and Dominic Cozzolino also struck twice while James Dunn scored on the power play.

"To start, we were really quiet, not communicating and (South Korea) jumped," Westlake said. "In the second, I think you saw the shape we're in take over, plus momentum. We had two, three, four shifts in a row where we got goals and that kind of finished the game there."

Young Sung Kim, Seung Hwan Jung and Min Su Han found the back of the net for South Korea (0-2).