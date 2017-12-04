Liberty edges Georgia State 77-74 in overtime

ATLANTA — Scottie James scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz sank the winning 3-pointer just ahead of the buzzer to lift Liberty to a 77-74 win over Georgia State in overtime Monday night.
Trailing 74-71 with under a minute to play in the extra period, Liberty (6-3) tied it up with Pacheco-Ortiz's first 3-pointer of the night and then got a key defensive rebound with 27 seconds left after Georgia State's Malik Benlevi missed a 3 at the other end. Pacheco-Ortiz ran down the clock from deep above the key, dribbled to the right, stutter-stepping to shake off the coverage and then fired the winning buzzer-beater from outside the arc.
Lovell Cabbil added 16 points, Ryan Kemrite had 15 and both got five 3-pointers for Liberty, which had lost by a point in triple-overtime Saturday against UNC Greensboro. The Flames finished 14 for 26 (54 per cent) from long range Monday.
Georgia State (5-3) was led by D'Marcus Simonds, who got a career-high 35 points, including a layup at the end of regulation to force overtime. Benlevi had 13 points and Devin Mitchell 12 for the Panthers, who shot 51 per cent from the field.
By The Associated Press
