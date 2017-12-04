Hoosiers take advantage of Iowa turnovers in 77-64 victory

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: The struggles continue for coach Fran McCaffrey's young team. The Hawkeyes scored 14 points in the final 13:05 and have now lost two winnable conference games — at home against Penn State and at Indiana. This time, there were three major problems — turnovers, foul trouble and poor shooting. They finished shooting 38.5 per cent from the field.

Indiana: Yes, Indiana got a double-digit win and fought through some tough moments to improve to 5-2 at home. But it sure wasn't pretty nor was it as easy as the final scored indicated. And Miller still has plenty to fix on the offensive end.

THE REUNION

Indiana celebrated the 25th anniversary of Bob Knight's last Final Four team on Monday.

Among those returning to campus for the festivities were three Indiana natives -- Calbert Cheaney, the Big Ten's career scoring leader; Alan Henderson, Indiana's career rebounding leader; and Damon Bailey, one of the Hoosiers' best-known players. Knight, as has become customary, did not attend.

But it didn't diminish the halftime ceremony.

"We want to thank the fans, because without you Indiana basketball wouldn't be what it is today," Cheaney told the crowd. "Now let's go get this win."

UP NEXT

Iowa: Head to Ames, Iowa on Thursday for a date with in-state rival Iowa State.

Indiana: Will get a short break before visiting Louisville on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball@ap.org and http://twitter.com/APTop25

By Michael Marot, The Associated Press