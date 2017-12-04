No. 23 Baylor ends 2-game skid, 84-56 over Sam Houston State

WACO, Texas — Jo Lual-Acuil and the No. 23 Baylor Bears were glad to be back on the court so quickly after a tough week.

Only two days after their second consecutive loss to a Top 25 team, and after falling seven spots in the poll earlier in the day, Lual-Acuil had 15 points and 11 rebounds to lead six players who scored in double figures for the Bears in an 84-56 victory over Sam Houston State on Monday.

"It was great to come back and have a quick turnaround to get a good feeling back," Lual-Acuil said. "We knew they were a really good team. Coming off two losses in a row, we knew we needed to bounce back, and I think the team did a good job playing with energy."

Baylor, coming off a 69-62 home loss to No. 6 Wichita State on Saturday, broke away early from Sam Houston State with a 12-0 run that made it 24-11. Another 12-0 spurt early in the second half stretched the Bears' lead to 52-27.

Nuni Omot added 15 points and Tristan Clark had 14 on 6-of-7 shooting. Manu Lecomte scored 12 points while Jake Lindsey and Mark Vital had 11 each.

"It was great to see six guys in double figures, great to see 18 assists," Baylor coach Scott Drew said. "I thought the upperclassmen really did a good job making sure we came out intense, focused and set the tone early. That's what you need out of your veterans."

Chris Galbreath led the Bearkats (5-4) with 24 points and 10 rebounds. The senior had Sam Houston State's first eight points, but didn't have another field goal in the first half. He was the only player in double figures for the Bearkats as they fell to 1-4 against Division I competition.

While the smaller Sam Houston State team had a 41-37 rebounding edge, the Bearkats shot only 35 per cent (22 of 63) overall and just 19 per cent (5 of 26) on 3-pointers.

"When you play a team that's very talented, and long and athletic and bigger than you are and you come into their place, you've got to make 3-pointers if you want to pull the upset," Sam Houston State coach Jason Hooten said. "We just didn't make them. ... If we shoot 10 of 26, it's a totally different game, especially in the first half."

