Aldridge's double-double rallies Spurs past Pistons 96-93

SAN ANTONIO — LaMarcus Aldridge had 17 points and 10 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs rallied to beat the Detroit Pistons 96-93 on Monday night.

Reggie Jackson had 27 points for Detroit, which led by as many as nine points before dropping its third straight.

The Spurs were without Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Anderson, who has started in place of Leonard all season.

Rudy Gay, making his first start in place of Anderson, had 12 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. His final points came on a three-point play that gave San Antonio an 88-86 lead with 3:39 remaining.