Sunshine State upset: FSU knocks off No. 5 Florida 83-66

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Terance Mann scored 25 points, CJ Walker added 17 and Florida State upset No. 5 Florida 83-66 on Monday night to remain undefeated.

The Seminoles (7-0) also extended their winning streak against the Gators (5-2) to four, their longest in the 68-game history of the series.

Florida State's length and athleticism posed problems all night. The Seminoles altered shots, forced turnovers, controlled the boards and didn't allow Florida many clean looks, especially from long range.

Coach Mike White pleaded with his Gators to be more physical at halftime, but they didn't respond. Now, Florida has a two-game losing streak and questions about their lofty ranking.

The Gators entered the game with the nation's top offence, having averaged 99.6 points in their first six games. But they went cold down the stretch against top-ranked Duke in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon last week, and never found a rhythm against the Seminoles.

Florida blew a 17-point lead with 10 minutes left against the Blue Devils and lost 87-84. Big man Marvin Bagley III dominated Florida inside in that one.

The 6-foot-6 Mann was the main culprit Monday.

Mann made 11 of 17 shots and added eight rebounds. Every time Florida looked like it would make a run, Mann answered on the other end. The junior had a tip-in and two three-point plays in the final 8 minutes.

With Mann leading the way, Florida State outrebounded Florida 51-34, including 23-11 on the offensive glass. The Seminoles also outscored the Gators 36-20 in the paint and 12-2 on fast breaks.

Florida guards Jalen Hudson (16 points), KeVaughn Allen (15), Egor Koulechov (11) and Chris Chiozza and were a combined 13 of 40 from the field, including 4 of 20 from 3-point range. Chiozza was scoreless until making three free throws down the stretch.