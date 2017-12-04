Burks scores 27, Jazz run away from Wizards 116-69

SALT LAKE CITY — Alec Burks scored 27 points for his third straight game with 20 or more, and the Utah Jazz blew out the Washington Wizards 116-69 on Monday night for their sixth straight win.

Burks is on his best string since three straight 20-point games in February 2014. He helped the Jazz put on a show during the first 24 minutes to lead 64-30 at halftime, their second-biggest output in a half this season.

Utah moved the ball crisply, leading to wide open 3-pointers, layups and dunks. It shot 56.8 per cent in the first half and knocked down seven 3s. Every Jazz player that played had an assist in the half, and the team scored 34 points in the paint.

Washington set a season low for points. Otto Porter Jr. led the Wizards with 14 points.