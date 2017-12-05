Flyers snap 10-game skid with win over Flames

Laughton finished the game with two goals and Valtteri Filppula also chipped in for Philadelphia (9-11-7), which plays in Edmonton on Wednesday night. The Flyers have points in six of their last 11 games as five of the losses during their skid came in overtime.

"Guys have worked real hard and more importantly than that, guys have really stuck together through a pretty tough stretch here," said Flyers coach Dave Hakstol.

Troy Brouwer, with his first of the season, and Sean Monahan scored for Calgary (14-12-1). The Flames lost three of four on their homestand and now head out East for games on back-to-back nights in Toronto and Montreal starting on Wednesday.

"Any time you lose there is cause for concern, but there are no big issues," said Brouwer, who scored his first goal in 33 games dating back to last season. "Our effort was there, it was one of those nights that we weren't rewarded."

Travis Hamonic was given a match penalty for a hit to the head and a game misconduct for his open-ice hit in the third period on Dale Weise, who left the game briefly but later returned.

"Those hits happen. It's unfortunate," said the Flames defenceman. "I felt like I stayed in my tracks and I kept my arm down. I was going for his chest and he kind of moves, not jumps but moves out of the way, maybe to try and protect himself or whatever it is and you kind of hit each other, but no malicious attempt."

Notes: Flames captain Mark Giordano played in career game No. 700... Calgary made one lineup change inserting Curtis Lazar at centre and scratching veteran Matt Stajan... Philadelphia also made one change with Taylor Leier drawing in for Jori Lehtera... Philadelphia won for just the second time (2-8-4) when giving up the first goal.

By Darren Haynes, The Canadian Press