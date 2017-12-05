Menzies has a double-double, Seattle beats Pacific Lutheran

SEATTLE — Aaron Menzies had 32 points, on 14-of-16 shooting, and 15 rebounds, and Aaron Nettles hit six 3-pointers and finished with 20 points — both career highs — to help Seattle beat Division III Pacific Lutheran 99-69 on Monday night.

Morgan Means had a career-best 13 of Seattle's season-high tying 27 assists on 38 field goals. Mattia Da Campo added 15 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals for the Redhawks (6-4). The sophomore came in with 34 total points in 25 career games.

Da Campo scored 10 points, including two 3-pointers, in the first six minutes and Menzies scored Seattle's last 10 points in a 12-3 run that made it 27-13 with nine minutes left in the first half. PLU trimmed its deficit to 10 points before Nettles hit back-to-back 3s to cap a 13-0 run to give Seattle a 42-19 lead and the Lutes trailed by at least 15 points the rest of the way.

Leighton Kingma lead PLU with 14 points and Zac Webb added 12.