Steelers lose Shazier on their way to another Cincy win

"It has the feel of when we lost the playoff game," said safety George Iloka, who hit Brown in the head on his tying touchdown catch. "It's frustrating to not get the end result we want, year after year."

Some takeaways from the Steelers' latest improbable yet familiar win at Paul Brown Stadium:

SHAZIER'S OUTLOOK: The Steelers will have a challenging time replacing Shazier. Pittsburgh has given up a lot of big plays lately, but overcome it by getting sacks and turnovers, with Shazier leading the charge.

"When we need a big play, he's one of the guys we look to," linebacker Vince Williams said. "It's going to be tough."

STEELERS BIG NUMBERS: After being bottled up in the first half, the Steelers' playmakers has their way. Brown played on an injured toe that forced him to sit out practice last week and had eight catches for 101 yards. Le'Veon Bell ran for 76 yards and caught five passes for 106 yards, the first time that he and Brown had more than 100 yards receiving in the same game. Ben Roethlisberger was 24 of 40 for 290 yards, making him the eighth in NFL history to throw for 50,000 yards career. He joins Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Dan Marino, John Elway and Eli Manning.

OWN THE BENGALS: The Steelers have won six straight and nine of 10 against Cincinnati, including that playoff game. So many of them have followed the same script — Cincinnati plays well at the outset, the Steelers find a way to pull it out at the end — that nothing is really surprising anymore.

"It's sort of the best reality TV show out there — better than the Kardashians," Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward said.

BURFICT CARTED OFF, TOO: Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict has been in the middle of much of the ugliness in the rivalry. His hit to Brown's head set up the Steelers' winning field goal in the 2015 playoff and drew a three-game suspension. He's kept up the feud on Twitter with Bell, who grabbed his facemask and pushed him down in the first half Monday, drawing a penalty.

In the second half, receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster levelled Burfict with a high hit and then stood over him, drawing a penalty. Burfict was taken off on a cart and was in concussion protocol.

"I didn't mean to stand over him," Smith-Schuster said. "I shouldn't have done that. I hope he's OK and I hope he gets better."

BENGALS' GRIM FUTURE: A large banner in the upper deck read: "Opportunity Knocks Again." And again, the Bengals blew it. They needed to win to have any realistic chance at the playoffs. Now, they've started the conversation in Cincinnati about whether coach Marvin Lewis will be back for a 16th season and whether other major changes are needed. They still haven't won a playoff game since 1990, the sixth-longest streak of futility in NFL history.

By Joe Kay, The Associated Press