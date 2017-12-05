No. 21 Texas A&M women to host Maggie Dixon Classic vs TCU

NEW YORK — Gary Blair is thrilled to be part of the Maggie Dixon Classic again.

The women's coach at Texas A&M didn't hesitate to say yes when TCU men's coach Jaime Dixon called to see if the Aggies would be willing to host the annual event. Their matchup with TCU on Wednesday will serve as this year's game in honour of Dixon's late sister, Maggie, the former Army women's coach who died in 2006 of a heart arrhythmia.

Blair participated in the Classic twice when it was held at Madison Square Garden in New York. One time his team went on to win the national championship later that season. The other time, the Aggies lost in the NCAA regional final.

"Wish we had a doubleheader here," Blair said. "We had four teams in it before, but I think that would be hard for us to draw for that other game, if we were having it on a campus site. When it was in New York, people loved to travel there. We need to keep it going to honour a wonderful young coach who left too soon."

The 21st-ranked Aggies will have a big crowd Wednesday for their matinee against TCU, which was already slated as a day game to attract elementary schools. Blair said the school will pass out pamphlets to the kids to recognize Maggie Dixon, and Texas A&M will have its large military presence on hand.

"It's going to work out, we'll have 8,000-plus at the game," Blair said. "That's a quality game and it's going to be fun."

Jaime Dixon won't be able to attend because his men's team plays the night before. His mom and sister will be there, though.

"My family goes; they've been there every year. Julie, my sister, is a big part of it," Dixon said in a phone interview. "She's been behind the heart and health fair that revolves around the event. She's always put that all together. She works that aspect of it this year. We won't have the same amount of involvement."

Dixon is glad the game will feature TCU. He recalled how his sister used to watch him play for the Horned Frogs when he was in college.

"She was 12 years younger and she used to come watch me play at TCU," Dixon said. "She might have been like 6 or 7 years old and that was one of her first basketball memories."