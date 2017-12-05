Sagan cleared by UCI over Tour de France disqualification

PARIS — The UCI ruled Tuesday that Peter Sagan did not intentionally elbow Mark Cavendish during a sprint finish at the Tour de France in a crash that led to the Slovak rider's disqualification.

The governing body of cycling said in a statement that it has ended its legal dispute with the three-time world champion, a few hours before a scheduled hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Sagan was sent home from the three-week race after clashing with his British rival during the fourth stage. The incident forced Cavendish to abandon with a broken shoulder.

Sagan's Bora-Hansgrohe team immediately appealed the race jury's decision to allow its rider to finish the race but the request was denied by CAS.