Soccer exec Kathy Carter announces bid as USSF President

Kathy Carter is running for president of the U.S. Soccer Federation.

Carter's announcement Tuesday comes a day after the current president, Sunil Gulati, said he wouldn't seek a fourth term. His move comes after the U.S. men's team failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in October.

Carter is currently the president of Major League Soccer's marketing subsidiary, Soccer United Marketing. She is the lone woman among eight candidates for the job.

She joins former national team players Paul Caligiuri, Eric Wynalda and Kyle Martino as well as USSF vice-president Carlos Cordeiro, Boston lawyer Steve Gans, New York lawyer Michael Winograd and Paul LaPointe, Northeast Conference manager of the United Premier Soccer League.

The election will be held in February.

The 48-year-old Carter has spent a lifetime in soccer. She worked on the 1994 World Cup, held in the United States, before joining MLS in 1994 for the league's launch in 1996. In 2003, she moved to SUM, which is also the marketing partner of U.S. Soccer.

Carter was a goalkeeper at William and Mary during her playing days.

"I think I've got a pretty decent understanding of what our membership is needing from a playing standpoint," she told The Associated Press. "But ultimately it's also the 25 years of experience I have in the game itself."

Carter is a defender of gender equity in the sport, believing the men's and the women's teams should be treated equally: "There should be no delineation between our teams or our programs, for that matter."

The 58-year-old Gulati had been a driving force in the USSF for more than 30 years. During that time, the U.S. won the women's World Cup in 1999 and 2015. He helped put together the successful bid that brought the 1994 World Cup to the U.S. and served as executive vice-president and chief international officer of the U.S. organizers for the tournament.