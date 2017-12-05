The Latest: IOC targeting Russians in doping test

The International Olympic Committee's top doctor, Richard Budgett, says requirements being put on Russia are "not made on other countries."

Budgett briefed media on the Pyeongchang anti-doping task force's work ahead of attending an IOC executive board meeting that will decide if Russian athletes can go to the upcoming games.

From April through October, almost 7,000 samples were taken from 4,000 athletes in tests co-ordinated by the IOC, World Anti-Doping Agency and winter sports federations.

The IOC says more than 17 per cent of samples were taken from Russians. Skiers and snowboarders provided 471 out of 1,240 total Russian samples.