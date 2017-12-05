League to announce measures after 2013 death

HALIFAX — The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League is expected to announce changes today aimed at player safety in light of the sudden on-ice death of a 16-year-old player in August 2013.

Jordan Boyd of Bedford, N.S., was taking part in a drill during tryouts with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan in New Brunswick when he collapsed and couldn't be revived by a physical therapist using CPR.

An autopsy later revealed that Boyd had an undiagnosed heart condition.

League president Gilles Corteau is expected to announce new measures adopted by the league to improve its emergency protocol.