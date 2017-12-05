Stampeders earn six CFL all-star selections

TORONTO — Edmonton Eskimos quarterback Mike Reilly headlined the 2017 class of CFL all-stars announced on Tuesday, a week after earning the league's most outstanding player award.

Running back Andrew Harris, who plays for his hometown Winnipeg Blue Bombers, was one of eight Canadians named to the league's all-star team.

Brandon Zylstra (Edmonton), Greg Ellingson (Ottawa), S.J. Green (Toronto), Bryan Burnham (B.C.) and Duron Carter (Saskatchewan) were all honoured for their work as receivers.

Centre Sean McEwen (Toronto), offensive guards Brendon LaBatte (Saskatchewan), Matt O'Donnell (Edmonton) as well as offensive tackles Stanley Bryant (Winnipeg) and Chris Van Zeyl (Toronto) were the best offensive linemen in the CFL.