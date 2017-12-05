Canada to name selection camp roster on Wednesday

CALGARY — Canada will name its roster for the world junior selection camp at a news conference in Calgary on Wednesday.

The team's selection camp will be held at the Meridian Centre in St. Catharines, Ont., next week as Hockey Canada whittles the roster down to 23 players.

Part of that process will include two games against a team of all-stars from U Sports and then an exhibition game against Denmark.

It's expected that seven players will return from last year's silver-medal winning team.