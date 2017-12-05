Otero agrees to $2.5 million, 2-year contract with Indians

CLEVELAND — Indians reliever Dan Otero has agreed to a $2.5 million, two-year contract with Cleveland that includes a 2020 team option and could be worth $3.9 million plus bonuses over three seasons.

Otero agreed to a $1.3 million, one-year deal on Friday as the deadline approached for teams to offer contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters. The agreement announced Tuesday calls for salaries of $1.1 million next year and $1.3 million in 2019. The Indians have a $1.5 million option for 2020 with a $100,000 buyout.

Otero can earn an additional $100,000 a year in performance bonuses based on games finished.

The 32-year-old right-hander has been steady and dependable for manager Terry Francona since Otero was acquired from Philadelphia for $112,000 before the 2016 season.