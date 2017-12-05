Altidore back in practice with Toronto FC

TORONTO — Striker Jozy Altidore participated in part of Toronto FC's practice Tuesday for the first time since leaving Game 2 of the Eastern Conference final last week with a rolled ankle.

"It was good. I got to take part in warmup, see how it was feeling. And it felt OK," he told a media conference call. "Obviously it won't be perfect but like I said on Wednesday night it's a big game, it's a one-off, with everything we've put into the season I'm going to put every right foot forward I can to make sure I can play in that game."

Toronto hosts Seattle on Saturday in a rematch of last year's championship game won by the Sounders in a penalty shootout.

Altidore required treatment on and off the field last Wednesday after Columbus wingback Harrison Afful fell on his ankle. But he persevered and scored the winning goal before limping off minutes later.