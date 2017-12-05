Basel advances in Champs League by beating Benfica 2-0

LISBON, Portugal — Basel advanced to the Champions League knockout rounds by beating Benfica 2-0 with another perfect start in their last group game on Tuesday.

Norwegian forward Mohamed Elyounoussi headed in a right cross from Michael Lang five minutes in.

When Basel thrashed Benfica 5-0 at home in September, Lang scored in the second minute.

The Swiss champion finished second in Group A, three points behind Manchester United, which came from a goal down to beat CSKA Moscow 2-1 at Old Trafford.