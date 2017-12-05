Falcons G Andy Levitre (triceps) ruled out for Saints

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Atlanta Falcons guard Andy Levitre will miss a game for the first time in his NFL career.

The nine-year veteran won't play Thursday night against the New Orleans Saints because of a triceps injury. Levitre had started 140 consecutive games since entering the league with Buffalo in 2009. He also spent two seasons with Tennessee before being dealt to the Falcons in 2015.

Coach Dan Quinn ruled out Levitre on Tuesday. It's not known how long he will be sidelined.

Levitre was injured in the first quarter of a 14-9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.